Trumbull Animal Group celebrates 20 years

Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) is celebrating 20 years this year. Many dogs, cats, kittens, and small animals at the shelter have been adopted out to loving homes this year. Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) is celebrating 20 years this year. Many dogs, cats, kittens, and small animals at the shelter have been adopted out to loving homes this year. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull Animal Group celebrates 20 years 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Founded 20 years ago, Trumbull Animal Group ( TAG ), a non-profit, continues to assist the Trumbull municipal shelter. This year TAG has welcomed more volunteers to help provide a variety of services to surrendered, lost, or abandoned animals arriving and residing at the shelter.

It has been a busy year for TAG. Spring clean-up day was held in May to plant flowers and spiff up the shelter grounds. In September, a new outdoor area was created for canine exercise and agility training. In early December, the annual Photos With Santa fundraising event was held at PetValu in Trumbull.

Many dogs, cats, kittens, and small animals at the Trumbull Animal Shelter have been adopted out to loving homes this year. Thanks to the support and generosity of the community, together we have made a difference in the lives of many homeless animals.

The Trumbull Animal Group is looking for new members. To become a member, send a check for $20 to Trumbull Animal Group, P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611.

TAG will be holding a new volunteer orientation every third Saturday and for anyone who wants to become a dog walker. Meet at 10:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road.

For any questions or more information, email info.trumbullanimalgroup@gmail.com.