Troopers: Driver shot, injured in shooting on I-4 near Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on Interstate 4 near Tampa early Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A trooper on patrol around 3 a.m. spotted a car that appeared to have been in a crash on the westbound shoulder of the interstate, the agency said in a news release.

The trooper stopped to investigate and saw the driver, who had been shot at least once, on the ground outside the car, the report said. The trooper said the driver's side door had multiple bullet holes.

Investigators said the vehicle had been traveling westbound when the shooting happened, resulting in the crash. The report said investigators believe a passenger was in the car when the shooting happened, but fled before the trooper arrived at the scene.

The driver, whose name was not released by the highway patrol, was taken to the hospital.

An investigation is continuing.