Trial to begin in lawsuit over death of UVA lacrosse player

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead in her off-campus apartment, the man who was convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Yeardley’s mother.
Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Monday in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely liable in the death of Love. The lawsuit seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.