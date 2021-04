TRUMBULL — The school board and administration are making “tremendous progress” on meeting nearly 70 recommendations from an operational review conducted last year, according to feedback from the town council’s Education Committee.

“There’s a lot of recommendations there, and some of them aren’t so easy to implement,” said Lori Rosasco-Schwartz, R-3rd District.

Democrat Michael Miller, D-1st, agreed, telling school officials it was “encouraging to hear the work you’ve done so far.”

In January, the town was given an audit report the council ordered in early 2020 after interim Schools Superintendent Ralph Iassogna uncovered what he called a “dire” budget shortfall just days into the job. Iassogna had taken over after former Superintendent Gary Cialfi took early retirement.

The review uncovered what it classified as numerous financial irregularities under the previous administration.

Paul Hendrickson and Martin Semmel, the school system’s business manager and superintendent, this week updated the committee on the school system’s efforts to meet 68 specific financial recommendations contained in the report.

At the April 26 meeting, Semmel said he appreciated the importance the council put on fixing the financial errors.

“Obviously, this is an important topic for you, and it’s important for us, too,” he said. “I appreciate the engagement you have around this topic. We believe we’ve done excellent work so far.”

Hendrickson said the schools had finished putting in place 40 of the 68 recommendations, with 22 other upgrades in progress. Of the rest, two items would be the town’s responsibility: revising the charter to address school borrowing and including energy rebates and equipment in financial statements. Four others are payroll-related and Hendrickson said they would be adopted at the start of the 2021-22 fiscal year in July.

For example, Hendrickson said he and other staff had been having weekly training in Novatime, a $50,000 workforce management program that the review had indicated was being paid for but not used.

“By the end of this fiscal year, we’ll be ready to go with the custodians, and by the start of the school year with the paraprofessionals,” Hendrickson said. “These are the two bargaining units that currently use handwritten time sheets. They will convert to electronic timekeeping which will make for cleaner, more efficient payroll processing and reduce time and stress on the payroll department.”

The schools also are working to fully implement Munis, a comprehensive financial program geared for public sector organizations.

“On April 1, we had a full-day session to take the system for a test drive and do training and see what modifications we have to make to allow the system to work for us in the coming fiscal year,” he said.

Finally, Hendrickson said, school officials had met with the town Purchasing Department to go over buying procedures.

“That has been, I don’t want to say drilled into them, but drilled into them that this is how we proceed,” he said.

The schools also have corrected the procedures for transfers between accounts, although Hendrickson said balance transfers had been minimal so far this year.

“In my previous jobs, I didn’t like to do transfers until this time of year because I wanted to see how the accounts are running, and if we were doing transfers throughout the year I didn’t get a sense of what was happening in the account,” he said.

School board member Scot Kerr added that Hendrickson had requested two transfers in the past few weeks. The new procedure is to bring the transfer request to the board’s Finance Committee, and then to the full board.

“So they’re getting looked at in detail twice, and approved at two levels,” Kerr said.

