Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit sub-Saharan Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel in January to South Africa, Zambia, and Senegal, her office announced Friday, in what will be the first of a string of Biden administration official visits to sub-Saharan Africa next year.

The world’s second-largest continent is crucial to the global economy due to its rapidly growing population and significant natural resources. China’s deepening economic entrenchment in African nations, surpassing the U.S. in trade with Africa to become one of the world’s largest creditors, is also a motivator for the U.S. to deepen ties with African nations.