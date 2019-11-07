Trash or Treasure? appraisal event Nov. 9

Trumbull Community Women has announced that on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., they will be sponsoring their first ever appraisal event in the Community Room of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

The event, called Trash or Treasure? was inspired by the popular Antique Roadshow on PBS, and the women’s group has hired prominent licensed appraiser, Christina L. Pereiro, SPA to give a verbal appraisal of items.

Pereiro has been a Personal Property Appraiser in Connecticut and New York for the last 27 years and is also a Certified Appraiser of Antiques and Fine Arts.

The cost will be $10 per item, with no more than three items allowed. No stamp or coin collections, or weapons of any kind, will be accepted.

After their appraisal, there will be a feedback booth for a video of the collector and their treasures.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Trumbull Library and educational programs.