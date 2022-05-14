Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge KIM CHANDLER , Associated Press May 14, 2022 Updated: May 14, 2022 12:42 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked part of an Alabama law that made it a felony to prescribe gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors.
U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction to stop the state from enforcing the medication ban, which took effect May 8, while a lawsuit goes forward. The ruling was a victory for families and advocacy groups who challenged the first-of-its-kind law as an illegal intrusion into family and medical decisions. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey referred to the ruling as a “temporary legal roadblock." Alabama's state attorney general indicated he will appeal.