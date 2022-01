MAUMELLE, Ark. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. has announced plans for a new distribution center in central Arkansas that is expected to create 450 jobs by the end of next year.

The $100 million center will be built in Maumelle, officials announced Wednesday. The retailer has more than 2,000 stores across 49 states. The Maumelle center will be the company's 10th distribution center.