    This year with the help of the Long Hill Fire Department and the members of the community, The Social Services Department was able to give away Christmas gifts to more than 100 Trumbull children. Many residents sponsored families (just like a wishing tree), and the Long Hill Fire Department Toy Drive provided toys for "pop up" toy store where parents were able to shop for their children.

Photo: Contributed Photo