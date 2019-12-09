Toy drive
Published
-
On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company held their annual toy drive at their new firehouse on Main Street.
Photo: Contributed Photos
On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company held their annual toy drive at their new firehouse on Main Street.
Photo: Contributed Photos
On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company held their annual toy drive at their new firehouse on Main Street.
Photo: Contributed Photos
On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company held their annual toy drive at their new firehouse on Main Street.