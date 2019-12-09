  • On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company held their annual toy drive at their new firehouse on Main Street. Photo: Contributed Photos

    On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company held their annual toy drive at their new firehouse on Main Street.

    On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company held their annual toy drive at their new firehouse on Main Street.

    Photo: Contributed Photos
Photo: Contributed Photos
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company held their annual toy drive at their new firehouse on Main Street.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company held their annual toy drive at their new firehouse on Main Street.

Photo: Contributed Photos