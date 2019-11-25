Toy Drive, photos with Santa Nov. 30

A toy drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Long Hill Fire Department, Station 2, 5400 Main St. A toy drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Long Hill Fire Department, Station 2, 5400 Main St. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Toy Drive, photos with Santa Nov. 30 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Long Hill Fire Co. #1 is holding its annual Toy Drive for the 2019 holiday season Saturday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m-4 p.m., at Station #2, 5400 Main St. Residents are asked to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for either a boy or girl to the firehouse.

Come visit and take your picture with Santa, see the decorated fire truck and enjoy refreshments while you meet the volunteer firefighters.

Also this year, the volunteer firefighters are asking residents to donate a can of food with their toy. All collected toys and food items will be donated locally to Trumbull Social Services to assist residents in Trumbull. Any extra items collected will be donated to local community organizations in surrounding towns.

The Long Hill Fire Co #1 is one of three, 100% volunteer fire departments protecting the Trumbull. Organized in 1921, it serves the town with more than 60 highly trained and dedicated members, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For Toy Drive information, contact Kathy Wakeley at 203-452-0779.

For membership information visit: longhillfd.com or on facebook.