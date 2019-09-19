‘Toxic’ wins for marching band

The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB) unveiled this year's show Toxic, in competition at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk Saturday, Sept. 14, earning a score of 84.375 and winning best music, best visuals and best overall effect in Class V Open.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the THSGEMB will be competing at Naugatuck High School in Naugatuck. The show begins at 5 p.m., and Trumbull is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://trigonroad.com/yea/eventDetail.cfm?searchState=&eventID=2103. Performance times are subject to change.