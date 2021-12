TRUMBULL — Though First Selectman Vicki Tesoro brought back a mask requirement at town buildings last month, she isn’t planning to institute a townwide mask mandate. At least, not yet.

“I’m not instituting a mask mandate in the town at this time,” Tesoro said. “I’m not saying I won’t, but I’m not doing it yet.”

In November, Tesoro put out a memo requiring that all town employees and visitors must wear a mask while indoors at town of Trumbull buildings, regardless of vaccination status. That change was made in response to rising COVID numbers statewide.

With numbers still high, and the highly-contagious omicron variant a major concern, Tesoro said no new measures have been put into place. But she is urging residents to be cautious. She said she has sent a memo to all town boards and commissions recommending all meetings be done virtually instead of in person but, “that is a recommendation, not a mandate.”

Tesoro urged residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet, and to get a booster dose if they need one. A release on the town’s web site states that the Trumbull Health Department will be opening appointments for COVID vaccinations and boosters in January. All appointments need to be scheduled the national Vaccine Administration Management System.

The town site also suggests other places to get a vaccine or booster shot, including CVS Pharmacy and Madison Pharmacy in Bridgeport and Trumbull, which can be reached at 203-502-8231.

“The number one way to mitigate COVID is to get vaccinated and boosted and continue wearing masks,” Tesoro said.