Town unveils new website

Visitors to the town’s official website will see a new user-friendly design soon, according to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

“This new website has a clean and modern design, modern user interface, and is mobile friendly,” she said. “It also utilizes new technology that provides new ways for residents to stay connected and receive personalized notifications.”

The new website will contain current information, and older information from past years will be added gradually.

The town partnered with CivicPlus, which specializes in municipal websites.

“CivicPlus understands how municipalities interact with residents, and has developed useful tools to keep citizens engaged,” Tesoro said. “One of our goals was to make it easier for residents to find the information they are looking for. The new website features larger dropdown menus that allow for easier navigation across the website.”

Residents are able to customize their experience with this new website by creating their own account and subscribing to various alerts in the Notify Me system. Residents can receive an email for news announcements, meetings scheduled, emergency alerts, or other town information of personal interest posted to the website.

Business partners can similarly subscribe to receive alerts for invitations to bid. Instructions for subscribing to alerts and other information can be found on the homepage of the website. Current subscribers to the Trumbull Citizen Alert system will continue to be subscribed and will receive notifications.

Information Technology Director Bill Chin said another exciting and important feature of the new website design is its mobile-friendly interface.

“The design is responsive and naturally adapts to whatever screen size is being used,” he said. “Over half of all website traffic is now generated from mobile devices, and it was important for us to refresh the design to make it easier for residents to connect with the town.

The previous website was built in 2012 during the early days of smartphones, and a lot has changed since then, Chin said.

“We are very pleased with the new website, and we hope town residents will agree,” he said.

Visit the newly redesigned Trumbull website at www.trumbull-ct.gov.