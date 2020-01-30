Town officials excited Amazon distribution center coming to Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Town officials said they are thrilled Amazon has purchased a warehouse in Trumbull to convert into a distribution center.

“We’re really excited that they’re coming,” said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

The online sales giant has purchased the vacant 110,000-square-foot warehouse at 7120 Main St. for $7.5 million. The sale was finalized Jan 22.

“That property has been vacant for quite a while, 10 years or more,” said Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar.

The center, like a similar but larger facility being built in Stratford, will be a delivery hub for a 60-mile radius. The company has been leasing and buying property throughout Connecticut for the past few months, increasing its local network and contributing to an already thriving industrial real estate market, according to experts.

The Trumbull distribution center will join the planned 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Stratford, distribution centers in North Haven and Windsor, a sorting center in Wallingford, a delivery station in Bristol, an air hub adjacent to Bradley International Airport, and a planned 40,000-square-foot distribution center in a former Sears warehouse in Newington.

In addition to 150 jobs warehouse jobs, Bakalar said there also will be entrepreneurial opportunities for delivery drivers.

Amazon officials did not return email messages seeking comment.

Includes prior reporting by staff writer Jordan Grice.