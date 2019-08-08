Town hosting public meeting on Strobel Road reconstruction

Back-to-school planning this year could include planning how to get to the physical school building, with work scheduled to begin on a long-term Strobel Road reconstruction project later this month. A public informational meeting is planned for August 26 at 7 p.m. at the Agriscience Building, 536 Daniels Farm Road.

According to a project update posted on the town website, “This is a long-term project that will require multiple years to complete.” Various sections of Strobel Road will be closed to thru traffic at various times. Detour routes will include diverting traffic between Daniels Farm Road and Booth Hill Road along Country Club Road, Jog Hill Road and Pilgrim Lane at various times.

“The Town of Trumbull will endeavor to keep disturbance to a minimum,” according to the project report. “However, your patience will be much appreciated.”

The work includes improving the intersection at Daniels Farm Road, road realignment and reconstruction, and drainage and culvert improvements. When complete, workers also will install a traffic light at the intersection of Daniels Farm Road and Strobel Road. Construction will begin at 7 a.m. daily.

In an effort to minimize disruption to Trumbull High School and Hillcrest Middle School, work crews will start at the Booth Hill end of Strobel Road, and working their way toward Daniels Farm Road. All bus stops will remain at their current locations. Lane closings, when they occur, will not take place during school dropoff and pickup times.

“I’ve met with the Board of Education and Supt. [Gary] Cialfi to try and make this as painless as we can,” said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. “We all want to see this run as smoothly as possible.”

Tesoro also said the town would be in communication with residents who live in the area, keeping them apprised of the project’s progress and of upcoming detours.

According to the town’s timeline, the contractor, Colonna Concrete & Asphalt Paving LLC, is scheduled to establish a field office and begin grading and anti-erosion preparation work the week of August 19.

Anyone interested in obtaining additional information may attend the meeting or submit comments to the Engineering Department at Town Hall, 5866 Main Street, Trumbull, CT 06611.