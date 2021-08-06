Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire CHRISTOPHER WEBER and NOAH BERGER, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2021 Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 12:52 a.m.
1 of18 Homes and cars destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Santa Rosa firefighters retract a hose while battling the Dixie Fire in the Lake Almanor West community on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 Santa Rosa firefighter Capt. AJ Alcocer and his crew battle the Dixie Fire in the Lake Almanor West community on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 Flames lick at an entrance sign for Lake Almanor West as the Dixie Fire burns on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. As of Thursday, there had not been significant structure loss in the community. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Northern Sonoma County Fire District firefighters Erik Padilla, left, and Joe Young extinguish hot spots while protecting Lake Almanor West homes from the Dixie Fire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. They work out of the Geyserville Fire Station. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
6 of18 Firefighter Erik Padilla with Northern Sonoma County Fire District extinguishes hot spots while protecting Lake Almanor West homes from the Dixie Fire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Padilla works out of the Geyserville Fire Station. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 Northern Sonoma County Fire District firefighters Erik Padilla, right, and Joe Young extinguish hot spots while protecting Lake Almanor West homes from the Dixie Fire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. They work out of the Geyserville Fire Station. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A church marquee stands among buildings destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home on Highway 89 south of Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home and pickup truck on Highway 89 south of Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a pickup truck on Highway 89 south of Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home on Highway 89 south of Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 This photo shows cars and homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 This photo shows cars and homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 This photo shows cars and homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a pickup truck on Highway 89 south of Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 This photo shows cars and homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 This photo shows homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Eva Gorman says the little California mountain town of Greenville was a place of community and strong character, the kind of place where neighbors volunteered to move furniture, colorful baskets of flowers brightened Main Street, and writers, musicians, mechanics and chicken farmers mingled.
Now, it's ashes.
CHRISTOPHER WEBER and NOAH BERGER