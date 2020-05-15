Town Hall meeting to feature business, emergency officials

The Town of Trumbull will host an online Town Hall meeting on business recovery and reopening Tuesday, May 19 at 3 p.m. Residents and businesses can tune in via Zoom here. Webinar ID: 975 3163 1372 Password: 782881 or call in at (312) 626-6799 / Webinar ID: 975 3163 1372.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro will be joined by Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar, Town Planner Rob Librandi, Westfield Trumbull Vice President Patrick Madden, Trumbull Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Onofrio, and Fire Marshal Megan Murphy, Police Chief Michael Lombardo, and Health Director Lucienne Bango.

“During this difficult and unprecedented time, it is critical to communicate information to residents and businesses regularly and through a variety of forums,” Tesoro said. “We want to be sure that residents understand the reopening guidelines and protective measures being put in place, and are ready to follow them.”

Reopening guidance and resources for business recovery will be discussed. Other topics to be discussed include an overview of the reopening of Westfield Trumbull Mall and regional efforts to support businesses and employees. The expansion of outdoor dining and outdoor retail will also be explained. Information on business reopening and recovery can be found on the town website.

Residents are invited to submit questions in advance to firstselectman@trumbull-ct.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 18.