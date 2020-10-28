Town Hall meeting on jobs Thursday

Trumbull will host a community Town Hall meeting on job opportunities Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and Economic Development Director Rina Bakalar will be joined by representatives from Amazon, Image First Healthcare Laundry and the town’s Human Resources Dept. who will provide an overview of the available job opportunities and details on how to apply.

“We know a number of residents have lost employment recently. We are fortunate to have several new business open in Trumbull and we see an opportunity to connect these residents with companies that are hiring,” Tesoro said.

Residents can tune into the Town Hall meeting via Zoom or by telephone at 301-715-8592 or 833-548-0276. Webinar ID is 989 6790 1200, password is 856861.