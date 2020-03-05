The artwork of Mark Martini will be on display at the Trumbull Town Hall gallery from now until Friday, April 3. Martini is a Trumbull resident and fine art school teacher in Stamford. He earned a graphic design degree from Paier College and holds a Masters degree in Education from Sacred heart university.His acrylic flower series captures the beauty of the hydrangea’s bloom and the series are on watercolor paper marbleized to create a unique background. Colored pencil leaves complement the painted florals.
The artwork of Mark Martini will be on display at the Trumbull Town Hall gallery from now until Friday, April 3. Martini is a Trumbull resident and fine art school teacher in Stamford. He earned a graphic
The artwork of Mark Martini will be on display at the Trumbull Town Hall gallery from now until Friday, April 3. Martini is a Trumbull resident and fine art school teacher in Stamford. He earned a graphic design degree from Paier College and holds a Masters degree in Education from Sacred heart university.His acrylic flower series captures the beauty of the hydrangea’s bloom and the series are on watercolor paper marbleized to create a unique background. Colored pencil leaves complement the painted florals.
The artwork of Mark Martini will be on display at the Trumbull Town Hall gallery from now until Friday, April 3. Martini is a Trumbull resident and fine art school teacher in Stamford. He earned a graphic