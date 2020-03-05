The artwork of Mark Martini will be on display at the Trumbull Town Hall gallery from now until Friday, April 3. Martini is a Trumbull resident and fine art school teacher in Stamford. He earned a graphic design degree from Paier College and holds a Masters degree in Education from Sacred heart university.His acrylic flower series captures the beauty of the hydrangea’s bloom and the series are on watercolor paper marbleized to create a unique background. Colored pencil leaves complement the painted florals.