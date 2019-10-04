Town Council candidate: Joy Colon

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - No

Age - None given

Current Job/Employer? - Stamford Board of Education

High School - Malverne High School

College - New York University

Post Graduate - Fairfield

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Education sustainability with equitable access across Trumbull will always be at the forefront of our shared vision. Children first must be the mantra of this community as we plan for tomorrow and beyond. Fortifying aged infrastructure to support educational endeavors is crucial to maintaining the proud school reputation this region has come to know and expect of Trumbull. In my term as a council member, I plan to support our school community as it directly impacts every facet of our town's vision. I hope to help maintain equity not only for my district but all of Trumbull.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - My neighbors and friends are concerned about their taxes as well as their environment. They want to know what is going on in their town. I hope to continue the legacy of transparency created by our current first selectman, Vicki Tesoro, sharing knowledge and truth in politics at every turn. It is important to have factual information accessible to all and I am committed to this.

Tell us about your family - My husband and I have been married for twenty years. We have three boys and make our home here in Trumbull. I am a teacher and he is a chef. We are happy and we work at it. We work for all we have and want the same for everyone we encounter.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: PTA member, Democrat meeting participant, 20-year Connecticut Public School teacher, Church volunteer, Spotlight Teacher Award Recipient May 2016, Fairfield University BISEP Participant Award May 2013, Teacher Education and Mentoring (TEAM) Program mentor, New England Association of Secondary Schools Committee member. Being a teacher has allowed me to interact with hundreds of people and impact the lives of many children and this role has been a great gift.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -