Town Council: Thomas Whitmoyer

Party - Unaffiliated

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - Not given

Current Job/Employer? - Music Educator / Trumbull Public Schools

High School - Herndon HS (VA)

College - West Chester (BS Music)

Post Graduate - Western Connecticut State University (MS in Music Education) Sacred Heart University (6th Yr. Certificate in Educational Administration)

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Maintaining town services and quality schools with a fiscally responsible budget

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Residential and commercial development / Long term planning for community amenities such as a community center and indoor aquatics facility

Tell us about your family - I'm married for 35 years, raised 3 daughters,and a Trumbull resident for 30 years

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: I am a 3-term incumbent on Town Council

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - Vickifortrumbull.org