Town Council - Susan Stauder Fatse

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - 58

Current Job/Employer? - Self-employed

High School - St. Joseph High School

College - UConn

Post Graduate - JD

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Exorbitant governmental spending

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - The recent radical zoning changes that have resulted in an influx of apartment developments that I believe will overburden our town schools and other services.

Tell us about your family - Husband- Brian, Attorney. Children - Joseph, Matthew, Bridget

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Commissioner - Trumbull Housing Authority

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -