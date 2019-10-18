https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Town-Council-Susan-Stauder-Fatse-14544106.php
Town Council - Susan Stauder Fatse
Photo: Mara Lavitt / Mara Lavitt
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - No
Age - 58
Current Job/Employer? - Self-employed
High School - St. Joseph High School
College - UConn
Post Graduate - JD
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Exorbitant governmental spending
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - The recent radical zoning changes that have resulted in an influx of apartment developments that I believe will overburden our town schools and other services.
Tell us about your family - Husband- Brian, Attorney. Children - Joseph, Matthew, Bridget
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Commissioner - Trumbull Housing Authority
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -
View Comments