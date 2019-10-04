Town Council: Steve Lemoine
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - No
Age - 65
Current Job/Employer? - Retired
High School - Seminole High School (Florida)
College - Embry Riddle Aeronautical Univ.
Post Graduate - MBA, elementary education
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - The excessive building of apartment complexes in town
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Creation of a community center , and growing Trumbull's grand list
Tell us about your family - Married for 33 years to Sylvia (Branchesi) Lemoine. Three grown adult children who all went through Trumbull Public Schools and are professionally employed.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Trumbull CERT volunteer, Exec. Board Member Port 5 Naval Veterans
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -