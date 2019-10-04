Town Council: Steve Lemoine

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - 65

Current Job/Employer? - Retired

High School - Seminole High School (Florida)

College - Embry Riddle Aeronautical Univ.

Post Graduate - MBA, elementary education

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - The excessive building of apartment complexes in town

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Creation of a community center , and growing Trumbull's grand list

Tell us about your family - Married for 33 years to Sylvia (Branchesi) Lemoine. Three grown adult children who all went through Trumbull Public Schools and are professionally employed.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Trumbull CERT volunteer, Exec. Board Member Port 5 Naval Veterans

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -