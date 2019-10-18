Town Council - Paul Verbitsky

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 47

Current Job/Employer? - WWE

High School - Trinity Catholic (Stamford)

College - Colgate

Post Graduate -

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I think now more than ever, the well-being of our children is at stake the moment they leave the house. I will always be focused on education, safety and substance awareness/prevention.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - I think development and/or overdevelopment are the biggest issue that our town will face in the near future. The mall is trying to reinvent itself by providing housing and there are other projects that are the subject of much back and forth on social media. The character of a town can be lost trying to grow the grand list and certainly I'd hate to see that happen here in Trumbull.

Tell us about your family - I have lived in Trumbull for 16 years with my wife and two children, who are both enrolled in Trumbull Public Schools. You may have met one of our dogs on an 'escape day.' We are all thrilled to be your neighbors.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Board Member - Trumbull Helps

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -