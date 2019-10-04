Town Council: Olga Leiva

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - 72

Current Job/Employer? - City of Bridgeport

High School - Central HS

College - UConn

Post Graduate - Sacred Heart

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Issues I’m concerned with: Education, Fiscal Stability, Safety, Taxes.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Public Safety is a big concern for me.

Tell us about your family - I have a son and a daughter. My son is an officer in the NAVY for 25 yrs. My daughter is a Bio-Tech.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: many

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -