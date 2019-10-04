https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Town-Council-Olga-Leiva-14492794.php
Town Council: Olga Leiva
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - No
Age - 72
Current Job/Employer? - City of Bridgeport
High School - Central HS
College - UConn
Post Graduate - Sacred Heart
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Issues I’m concerned with: Education, Fiscal Stability, Safety, Taxes.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Public Safety is a big concern for me.
Tell us about your family - I have a son and a daughter. My son is an officer in the NAVY for 25 yrs. My daughter is a Bio-Tech.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: many
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -
