Town Council: Mike Miller

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - No

Age - 42

Current Job/Employer? - NBC Sports

High School -

College - Kansas

Post Graduate - none

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Taxes. They need to remain stable (despite the state's continued cuts) to ensure town services and commitments, but what else can be done to ease the burden on residents?

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Clear dissemination of public information, from town projects to hot-button topics (like new construction of high-density housing). Let's ensure people know what's going on, how to find out more info about issues and how to discuss it.

Tell us about your family - My wife, Heather, and I have two kids: Zoe (9) and Dash (6). We've lived in Trumbull since 2015 and have loved it. It's a fantastic place to raise a family, both for the schools and community around us.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Trumbull Day Commission, NIA, AYSO, Daniels Farm Fathers Club

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - https://trumbulldemocrats.org/