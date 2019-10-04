Town Council: Mary Beth Thornton

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 61

Current Job/Employer? - Cancer Registry- Yale New Haven Health

High School - Trumbull High School

College - U. Bridgeport

Post Graduate - Medical College of GA

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Maintaining a quality public school system as we balance a residential and commercial tax base.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Anticipating a State budget that may reduce funding to our municipalities.

Tell us about your family -Scott and Mary Beth Thornton have two children that graduated from Trumbull Public Schools. They both work at Bridgeport Hospital.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Chairman, Trumbull Town Council Past President, Nichols Improvement Association

