Town Council: Lissette Colon
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - No
Age - 54
Current Job/Employer? - COB/BOE
High School - Central High
College - U. Bridgeport
Post Graduate - BS HR Management
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Zoning
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Education
Tell us about your family - Married and have a one daughter (Julyssa) who graduated from THS and is now a nurse and homeowner.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Vice Chair to YMCA Ralphola Taylor Community Center in Bridgeport, serve as a board member to Bridgeport PAL, implemented Adopt a Class/School program and Pajama program in and for Bridgeport Public School students.
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -