Town Council: Lissette Colon

Photo by Mara Lavitt Trumbull, CT Trumbull Republicans head shots. Photo by Mara Lavitt Trumbull, CT Trumbull Republicans head shots. Photo: Mara Lavitt / Mara Lavitt Photo: Mara Lavitt / Mara Lavitt Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Town Council: Lissette Colon 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - 54

Current Job/Employer? - COB/BOE

High School - Central High

College - U. Bridgeport

Post Graduate - BS HR Management

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Zoning

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Education

Tell us about your family - Married and have a one daughter (Julyssa) who graduated from THS and is now a nurse and homeowner.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Vice Chair to YMCA Ralphola Taylor Community Center in Bridgeport, serve as a board member to Bridgeport PAL, implemented Adopt a Class/School program and Pajama program in and for Bridgeport Public School students.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -