Town Council: Lisa Valenti

Party - Unaffiliated

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - None given

Current Job/Employer? - Realtor

High School - Greenwich

College - Pace

Post Graduate - none

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Monitoring the budget for efficiency and making sure the town remains safe and affordable for ALL citizens.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Keeping our commercial tax payers committed to our town, yet not drastically change our landscape.

Tell us about your family - Husband Greg Son Mitchel 2009 THS graduate Daughter Sarah 2011 THS graduate.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Town Council since 2015 Alternate BOF 2007-2008

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -