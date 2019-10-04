Town Council: Kevin Shively

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 51

Current Job/Employer? - Software executive

High School - Highland High School

College - Anderson University

Post Graduate - University of Hartford

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I believe continuing to bring new businesses to our town will allow us to expand and improve the services provided to our citizens without raising taxes and that we can do this without impacting the character that made all of us choose Trumbull as our home.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - The most important thing a town council member can do is to listen to the needs of the people in the district. I often get calls or messages from neighbors with concerns, and it's my responsibility to ensure that these concerns are addressed and information provided to the people that need it.

Tell us about your family - Married to Tanya for 23 years, one son (19) in his second year at McGill University in Montreal, one daughter (17) in her senior year at Trumbull High School and Bridgeport Regional Vocational Aquaculture School

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Town Council Member, Trumbull Community TV Committee, Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra, Trumbull Little League Softball

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -