Town Council - Katie Miller-Creagh
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - No
Age - Not given
Current Job/Employer? - Community Advocate
High School - St. John the Baptist
College - Dowling College
Post Graduate -
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I would like to address school budget, education and reduce class sizes.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - We need to have responsible building in our town and preserve our beautiful community.
Tell us about your family - I am married to Tim Creagh, have a daughter at Hillcrest Middle School and a son at St. Catherine of Siena School. Two dogs and two cats.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: President of the Hillcrest PTA, Executive Board Member of the Nichols Improvement Association
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -