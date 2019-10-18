Town Council - Katie Miller-Creagh

Katie Miller-Creagh Katie Miller-Creagh Photo: Mara Lavitt / Mara Lavitt Photo: Mara Lavitt / Mara Lavitt Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Town Council - Katie Miller-Creagh 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - Not given

Current Job/Employer? - Community Advocate

High School - St. John the Baptist

College - Dowling College

Post Graduate -

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I would like to address school budget, education and reduce class sizes.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - We need to have responsible building in our town and preserve our beautiful community.

Tell us about your family - I am married to Tim Creagh, have a daughter at Hillcrest Middle School and a son at St. Catherine of Siena School. Two dogs and two cats.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: President of the Hillcrest PTA, Executive Board Member of the Nichols Improvement Association

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -