Town Council - Joe Pifko
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - No
Age - 67
Current Job/Employer? - Retired
High School - St. Joseph
College - Emerson College
Post Graduate - Sacred Heart
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - zoning- over building of apartments
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - safety - police and EMS
Tell us about your family - married, 3 adult children. 38 years in Trumbull
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Town Council, former vice chair. Former Chair St. Joseph High School Board of Dir., Former president of St. Teresa Parish Council
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - Trumbullgop.org
