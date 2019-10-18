Town Council - Joe Pifko

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - 67

Current Job/Employer? - Retired

High School - St. Joseph

College - Emerson College

Post Graduate - Sacred Heart

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - zoning- over building of apartments

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - safety - police and EMS

Tell us about your family - married, 3 adult children. 38 years in Trumbull

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Town Council, former vice chair. Former Chair St. Joseph High School Board of Dir., Former president of St. Teresa Parish Council

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - Trumbullgop.org