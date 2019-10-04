Town Council: Joe Gerics

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - No

Age - 40

Current Job/Employer? - Hired, Account Executive

High School - Fairfield Prep

College - Georgetown

Post Graduate - none

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I will work to ensure fiscal responsibility and stable taxes, while providing the services that make Trumbull a great place to live for residents of all ages.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Continuing to improve the political tone in Trumbull, and working as a representative of the people of Trumbull, as opposed to working for the goals of a particular party.

Tell us about your family - I am married to Karina Strobl Gerics, who is a nutritionist and runs a non-profit dog rescue. We currently have two great pups, Joey (not named after me), and Bernie who have really been enjoying their walks through the parks and neighborhoods of Trumbull.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Rotary Club of Trumbull

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - https://trumbulldemocrats.org/