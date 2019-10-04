Town Council: Joanne Glasser Orenstein

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - No

Age - 60

Current Job/Employer? - Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA

High School - Hunter College HS

College - NYU Stern School of Business

Post Graduate - Psychotherapy

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Keeping Trumbull educated and relevant for people of all ages.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Decency and honesty

Tell us about your family - I have been married to Jay Orenstein for 36 years. We have 3 grown children, all of whom attended Trumbull public schools from K-12. We have lived in Trumbull for 28 years. We currently have two cats and two dogs, all rescues.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: I am on the Trumbull Day Conmission, TPAUD and the First Selectman’s Committee on Health and Wellness. I was Jane Ryan PTA president and on the PTA Council.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -