Town Council: Joanne Glasser Orenstein
Party - Democratic
Incumbent? - No
Age - 60
Current Job/Employer? - Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA
High School - Hunter College HS
College - NYU Stern School of Business
Post Graduate - Psychotherapy
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Keeping Trumbull educated and relevant for people of all ages.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Decency and honesty
Tell us about your family - I have been married to Jay Orenstein for 36 years. We have 3 grown children, all of whom attended Trumbull public schools from K-12. We have lived in Trumbull for 28 years. We currently have two cats and two dogs, all rescues.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: I am on the Trumbull Day Conmission, TPAUD and the First Selectman’s Committee on Health and Wellness. I was Jane Ryan PTA president and on the PTA Council.
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -