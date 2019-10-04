Town Council: Jason Marsh

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 45

Current Job/Employer? - Partner at the law firm of Green & Sklarz LLC, New Haven, CT

High School - Amity Regional

College - Tufts

Post Graduate - UConn

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I would like to continue to work with the outstanding members of the Aquatics Facilities Building Committee and ultimately present the voters of Trumbull a proposal for a facility that will provide athletic and recreational opportunities for the entire community for the next 30+ years.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - I hope the administration continues to explore new and innovative ways to make more Town government services available online, such as making a wider array of public records more readily accessible outside of Town Hall.

Tell us about your family - My wife Audrey and I moved to Trumbull in 2002. Since that time, we’ve been blessed with four children - twins Madeline and Emma (juniors at THS), Jackson (freshman at THS) and Georgia (5th grade at Tashua Elementary). We are both full-time practicing attorneys and, like many parents, trying to effectively manage it all. Still, being actively involved with our kids, their activities and our community is very important to us, and as the kids entered the school system, I became actively involved in the Tashua Father’s club, coached little league, Rec. sports and multiple Odyssey of the Mind teams.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Town Council Representative, District 3 (2015 - present); Majority Leader (2017 - present).

Member, Town Council Legislative & Administration Committee (2015 - present); Chairman 2017 - present); Chairman, Trumbull Aquatics Facilities Building Committee (2018 - present); Volunteer Coach, Trumbull Little League; Trumbull Rec. Department; CT Odyssey of the Mind (2010 - present); Member, Tashua Father’s Club (2008 - present).

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -