Town Council: Gaspar Reyes
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - No
Age - None given
Current Job/Employer? - Department of Mental Health
High School - Bassick
College - Springfield College
Post Graduate - Masters degree in Social Work
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Increase funding for our Board Of Education to assure safety in our schools.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Improve on services for the elderly, increase the number of certified police officers, and decrease property taxes.
Tell us about your family - Married to Violet for 27 years. We have 3 children, Gabriel 25, Daniel 21, and Isabela 16.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Getsemani Church A/G
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -Trumbullgop.org