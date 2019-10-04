Town Council: Gaspar Reyes

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - None given

Current Job/Employer? - Department of Mental Health

High School - Bassick

College - Springfield College

Post Graduate - Masters degree in Social Work

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Increase funding for our Board Of Education to assure safety in our schools.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Improve on services for the elderly, increase the number of certified police officers, and decrease property taxes.

Tell us about your family - Married to Violet for 27 years. We have 3 children, Gabriel 25, Daniel 21, and Isabela 16.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Getsemani Church A/G

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -Trumbullgop.org