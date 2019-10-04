Town Council: Eric Paulson

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 47

Current Job/Employer? - Self-employed

High School - WT Woodson HS, Fairfax, VA

College - Gettysburg College

Post Graduate - None

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Continue advocating for transparent, civil and fiscally responsible town government.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Responsible economic development to grow the town's grand list.

Tell us about your family - Married 20 years, two children.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Current Town Council District 3 representative and Trumbull Democratic Town Committee member

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -