Town Council: Eric Paulson
Party - Democratic
Incumbent? - Yes
Age - 47
Current Job/Employer? - Self-employed
High School - WT Woodson HS, Fairfax, VA
College - Gettysburg College
Post Graduate - None
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Continue advocating for transparent, civil and fiscally responsible town government.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Responsible economic development to grow the town's grand list.
Tell us about your family - Married 20 years, two children.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Current Town Council District 3 representative and Trumbull Democratic Town Committee member
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -
