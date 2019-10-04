Town Council: Dawn Cantafio

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - Not given

Current Job/Employer? - Bookkeeper/RJ Testo & Associates

High School - Masuk

College - Johnson & Wales

Post Graduate - BS in Foodservice Management

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I will continue to work on transparency and communication on budget and town issues that impact our residents. Attend committee and other boards and commission meetings for information on our community.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Connecting with constituents to hear concerns about our town. Attending functions that impact our residents to get the best correct and accurate information possible to communicate to others.

Tell us about your family - Married for 31 years to Timothy and 2 grown children who have attended Trumbull Public School.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Vice Chairman of Town Council, Vice Chairman of the Trumbull Community Facilities Building Committee, Volunteer for the Center For Family Justice

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -