Town Council: Dawn Cantafio
Party - Democratic
Incumbent? - Yes
Age - Not given
Current Job/Employer? - Bookkeeper/RJ Testo & Associates
High School - Masuk
College - Johnson & Wales
Post Graduate - BS in Foodservice Management
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I will continue to work on transparency and communication on budget and town issues that impact our residents. Attend committee and other boards and commission meetings for information on our community.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Connecting with constituents to hear concerns about our town. Attending functions that impact our residents to get the best correct and accurate information possible to communicate to others.
Tell us about your family - Married for 31 years to Timothy and 2 grown children who have attended Trumbull Public School.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Vice Chairman of Town Council, Vice Chairman of the Trumbull Community Facilities Building Committee, Volunteer for the Center For Family Justice
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -