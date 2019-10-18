Town Council - Damon Sementilli

Damon Sementilli

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - 40

Current Job/Employer? - Carrubba Inc

High School - St. Joseph

College - Louisville

Post Graduate -

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Address the decline in Trumbull road conditions

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Bring back the parade we had in Trumbull center back in 1989 for winning the Little league World Series. Its time to take back the title.

Tell us about your family - 3 Children. Landon, 8yrs old, Beckett 5 yrs old, Emerson 1 1/2 yrs.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with:

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -