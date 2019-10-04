Town Council: Christine El Eris

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Town Council: Christine El Eris 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - No

Age - 49

Current Job/Employer? - Director, Security & Fraud Card Services / Fiserv

High School - West Springfield Senior HS (MA)

College - Smith College

Post Graduate -

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I want to work with my neighbors on Town Council to help preserve the qualify of life for all generations and their varying needs — young working adults, families with children, and senior citizens. Balancing investments in recreation, infrastructure and education with the need to keep taxes in check is my focus.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - If elected I will do my best to listen to all points of view and communicate with openness, honesty, civility and mutual respect to foster cooperation among neighbors as we work to continue to improve the community we all love.

Tell us about your family - My husband, Fred Petrossi and I have lived in Trumbull for 19 years (married for 21 years). Fred is an active Rotarian and frequently volunteers with Junior Acheivment helping to introduce financial literacy topics to elementary school children.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Past board member, Trumbull Historical Society, past volunteer Junior Acheivement

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -