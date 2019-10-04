Town Council: Chris Bandecchi

Photo by Mara Lavitt Trumbull, CT Trumbull Republicans head shots. Photo by Mara Lavitt Trumbull, CT Trumbull Republicans head shots. Photo: Mara Lavitt / Mara Lavitt Photo: Mara Lavitt / Mara Lavitt Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Town Council: Chris Bandecchi 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - None given

Current Job/Employer? - Constituent Service and Outreach Coordinator, Office of the Mayor, Town of Stratford

High School - None given

College - B.S., Political Science, Southern Connecticut State University

Post Graduate - M.S., Political Science (Public Policy and Administration), Southern Connecticut State University

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) -

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) -

Tell us about your family - Married to Trish; daughter, Harper

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Board Member, Connecticut Innovations

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - trumbullgop.org; facebook.com/chrisfortrumbull