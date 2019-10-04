Town Council: Chris Bandecchi
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - No
Age - None given
Current Job/Employer? - Constituent Service and Outreach Coordinator, Office of the Mayor, Town of Stratford
High School - None given
College - B.S., Political Science, Southern Connecticut State University
Post Graduate - M.S., Political Science (Public Policy and Administration), Southern Connecticut State University
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) -
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) -
Tell us about your family - Married to Trish; daughter, Harper
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Board Member, Connecticut Innovations
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - trumbullgop.org; facebook.com/chrisfortrumbull