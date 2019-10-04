https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Town-Council-Carl-Massaro-Jr-14492814.php
Town Council: Carl Massaro Jr.
Photo: Mara Lavitt / Mara Lavitt
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - Yes
Age - Not given
Current Job/Employer? - Attorney, self-employed
High School - Fairfield Prep
College - Providence College
Post Graduate - JD
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Commercial Grand List Growth
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Education Budgeting, Community Services
Tell us about your family - Married with one child
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Board of assessment Appeals, Town Council (18 years) St Vincent's Foundation Swim Across the Sound
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -
View Comments