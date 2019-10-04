Town Council: Carl Massaro Jr.

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - Not given

Current Job/Employer? - Attorney, self-employed

High School - Fairfield Prep

College - Providence College

Post Graduate - JD

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Commercial Grand List Growth

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Education Budgeting, Community Services

Tell us about your family - Married with one child

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Board of assessment Appeals, Town Council (18 years) St Vincent's Foundation Swim Across the Sound

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -