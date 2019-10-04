https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Town-Council-Bruce-Elstein-14492678.php
Town Council: Bruce Elstein
Party - Democratic
Incumbent? - Yes
Age - 58
Current Job/Employer? - Lawyer at Goldman, Gruder & Woods, LLC
High School - Andrew Warde
College - Skidmore
Post Graduate - Hofstra
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Transparency and integrity
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) -
Tell us about your family - Married with 2 children who both graduated from Trumbull High
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Canoe Brook Lake Association, Planning & Zoning and Inland/Wetlands
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -
