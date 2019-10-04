Town Council: Bruce Elstein

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Town Council: Bruce Elstein 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 58

Current Job/Employer? - Lawyer at Goldman, Gruder & Woods, LLC

High School - Andrew Warde

College - Skidmore

Post Graduate - Hofstra

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Transparency and integrity

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) -

Tell us about your family - Married with 2 children who both graduated from Trumbull High

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Canoe Brook Lake Association, Planning & Zoning and Inland/Wetlands

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -