Town Council: Ashley Gaudiano

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 32

Current Job/Employer? - Nonprofit Communications and Advocacy Professional

High School - Robinson Secondary

College - Elon University

Post Graduate - Juris Doctor, Loyola Chicago School of Law

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I will continue to focus on ensuring Trumbull remains a sought after town to live in, which means stable taxes, a high quality of education, and a safe community. I will help foster these things by showing up for meetings and being transparent with how I vote.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Elections are about quality of life. People want stable taxes, a sound budget, strong public schools, a safe community, a commitment to our seniors, and transparent and honest elected officials. I will continue to attend town meetings and forums, respond to constituents, and be fair and honest in my decisions.

Tell us about your family - I'm proud to live in Trumbull with my husband, two children, and our rescue pups.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Trumbull Town Council District 4; Frenchtown PTA; Connecticut Statewide Legal Services Network

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - www.trumbulldemocrats.org