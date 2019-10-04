Town Council: Ashley Gaudiano
Party - Democratic
Incumbent? - Yes
Age - 32
Current Job/Employer? - Nonprofit Communications and Advocacy Professional
High School - Robinson Secondary
College - Elon University
Post Graduate - Juris Doctor, Loyola Chicago School of Law
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I will continue to focus on ensuring Trumbull remains a sought after town to live in, which means stable taxes, a high quality of education, and a safe community. I will help foster these things by showing up for meetings and being transparent with how I vote.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Elections are about quality of life. People want stable taxes, a sound budget, strong public schools, a safe community, a commitment to our seniors, and transparent and honest elected officials. I will continue to attend town meetings and forums, respond to constituents, and be fair and honest in my decisions.
Tell us about your family - I'm proud to live in Trumbull with my husband, two children, and our rescue pups.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Trumbull Town Council District 4; Frenchtown PTA; Connecticut Statewide Legal Services Network
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - www.trumbulldemocrats.org