Town Council: Alison Squiccimarro

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - 44

Current Job/Employer? - Law Offices of Paul A. Lange, LLC

High School - Mamaroneck H.S., Mamaroneck, NY

College - State University of New York, College at Anent

Post Graduate - Pace University School of Law

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - It is important for Trumbull to have a reasonable and stable mill rate and at the same time we must support our schools. I recognize that it is a difficult balance. If we fail to strike the right balance, we risk alienating and losing residents who make our community what it is.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Transparency and civility. If we are going to accomplish anything the members of the Town Council must work together in a bipartisan manner and fully engage the Town's many boards, commissions and constituents. In my experience, transparency and civility are the key to working together.

Tell us about your family - My husband, Frank, and I are originally from Westchester County, NY. We moved to Trumbull in 2014 and have a First Grader at Tashua Elementary School. My husband, Frank, is President of the Tashua PTA and an active member of the Golf Commission where he serves as the Green's Chair. We are members of St. Theresa's Parish. In our free time we enjoy our Town's beautiful parks and pools, Saturday AYSO games, and spending time with family and friends.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: This is the first time I have run for elected office. I volunteer for the Tashua Elementary School PTA (Class Mom, Parent's Night Out Auction Committee), serve on the Board of Directors of Trumbull Helps, Inc., and I volunteer with my daughter's Daisy Girl Scout Troop.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -