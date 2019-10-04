Town Council: Alex Vazzano
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - No
Age - 28
Current Job/Employer? - Vazzy's Restaurants and Catamount Food Service
High School - The Gunnery School
College - Sacred Heart
Post Graduate - None
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Public safety
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - With recent tax hikes and poor zoning decisions being made Trumbull needs to be put back on the right track. It’s important to me that I raise my family in the safe community I myself grew up in.
Tell us about your family - Married to my wife of two years, Brianna. We recently welcomed our first son Alexandro, Jr. “AJ” in February.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with:
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -