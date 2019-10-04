Town Clerk candidate: Mary Markham

It wasn’t long after Mary Markham retired that the long-time recreation director realized something - she missed the people.

Markham, the Democratic candidate for Town Clerk, said the joy she felt working for the public is still there.

“Even after 20 years of being on-call from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., I still miss it,” she said. “I feel I still have a lot to give.”

Markham, a Trumbull native and graduate of Trumbull High School’s Class of 1968, said she has spent most of her life working for the residents.

“It’s in my blood,” she said.

More Information Party - Democratic Incumbent? - No Age - 69 Current Job/Employer? - Registrar of Voters High School - Trumbull High College - Some Post Graduate - None The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - To keep the Town Clerk office running smoothly and to make the residents aware of all the town has to offer. What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - As the former Director of Recreation I feel that a sense of community is very important and getting more people involved in town events is one way to achieve this. A stable tax rate and a high quality education system are extremely important as well. Tell us about your family - I have 3 adult children that were all born and raised in Trumbull and went through the public school system. I have 6 grandchildren two of which are in Trumbull schools Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Registrar of Voters, Democratic State Central Committee, a former member and treasurer of Trumbull Democratic Town Committee, member of Aquatics Committee and Trumbull Field Use Committee Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - TrumbullDemocrats.org

Since retiring from the Recreation Department, Markham has stayed busy. Two years ago she ran for Town Clerk, losing a close race to Republican Suzanne Burr Monaco. Last year, she was the main organizer of Trumbull High’s 50th anniversary reunion. Out of about 300 surviving members, Markham said she was able to track down and invite just over 200.

“And 95 of them showed up and had a great time,” she said. “We’re already planning the 55th.”

The Town Clerk’s main responsibility is maintaining the town’s records, including land transactions, birth and death certificates, marriage licenses, legal actions, and more. Markham said her years heading the Recreation Department had prepared her for the multi-facted responsibilities.

“It’s about organizing running an office,” she said. “There’s a good staff there, and I’ve known them for years working around the town.”