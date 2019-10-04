Town Clerk candidate: Edna Colucci

After six years on the Town Council, Edna Colucci is ready for a new challenge. The Brooklyn native is looking to add Town Clerk to her list of career titles, in addition to teacher and attorney.

“I like the idea of continuing to serve and helping out the people of Trumbull,” Colucci said. “I’m looking for the next challenge.”

That challenge came earlier this year, when first selectman candidate Michael Herbst recruited her to run for Town Clerk. Republican Suzanne Burr Monaco, the town’s current clerk, is retiring from the role.

Colucci is a graduate of James Madison High School in Brooklyn, and Brooklyn College. She holds a legal degree from Quinnipiac. Colucci said her legal training was the ideal preparation for the Town Clerk’s responsibilities.

“The office deals with a lot of legal issues, and documents,” she said. “It’s really the center of Town Hall, as the place where people come in, and it needs to be a friendly and welcoming place.”

Party - Republican
Current Job/Employer? - Lawyer
Post Graduate - Quinnipiac
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Town Council, WPCA

Colucci, who runs her own legal practice, said she was not concerned about maintaining a legal practice while also running the Town Clerk’s office.

“My schedule is flexible, and I’ve always been efficient,” she said. “

Despite having an “R” after her name, Colucci said one of the attractions to the Town Clerk’s office was that it was by its nature non-partisan.

“That’s one of the things I’m looking forward to - having the focus be on people, not the party,” she said.