FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A tow truck ran a red light and collided with a group of bicyclists at a Flagstaff intersection, killing one and injuring at least four others, police said Saturday.

Police said Joanne Wheaton, 29, of Flagstaff, was killed in the crash Friday and that five other cyclists also were struck, including four who were taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.